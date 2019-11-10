Man charged with DUI after crashing into home in Huntington

One man is being charged after crashing a vehicle into a home in Huntington early Sunday morning, according to court documents.

Documents say that Dennis Jones, 48, of Huntington was the driver behind the wheel. Police say it all happened just after midnight Sunday on the 1800 block of 11th Avenue.

"All of a sudden we hear this bang right in front," said Jacque Johnson who lives in the home that was hit. "I thought 'Oh my gosh my car, someone's hit my car.'"

However, it wasn't her car they had to worry about after looking outside the front door.

"He came through the yard and he hit the side of the house. He actually cracked the foundation, moved the steps and the banister."

This also isn't the first time that Jones has been charged with a DUI. According to court documents, this is Jones' third DUI charge. He was also charged in 2010 and 2015.

"The best thing was no one got hurt, he wasn't hurt, we weren't hurt, there's still a blessing in everything," said Johnson.

Jones is being charged with a third DUI offense and his bond is set to $10,000.