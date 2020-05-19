Car crashes into pole; more than 800 customers without power

A car crashed into a pole early Tuesday morning leaving more than 800 Appalachian Power customers without power in the Jefferson area.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Aqua Pro Hot Tubs and Spas in the 6000 block of MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans.

Metro dispatchers say the driver of the car had to be taken to the hospital.

The westbound lanes of traffic were shut down, but all lanes were back open by 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Appalachian Power website more than 800 customers in the Jefferson area were without power Tuesday morning. According to Appalachian Power customers are expected to have service restored by 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

