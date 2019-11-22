Car crashes into the porch of a house

A car left the roadway and crashed into the porch of a house.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Friday in Huntington in the 3000 block of 3rd Avenue.

First responders told WSAZ they were at first hesitate to remove the car due to the concern about the structure of the porch.

The car was eventually removed from the house.

No word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

No other details are being released at this time.

