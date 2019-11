A car ran off the road early Wednesday hitting a fence and a utility pole before barely missing a home.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ it happened just before 8:00 a.m. in the 11-thousand block of Coal River Road, West Side.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Dispatchers say one lane of Coal River Road was shut down while crews dealt with the crash site.

