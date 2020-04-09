Car dealership building collapses, cars damaged by storm

A building collapsed during a thunderstorm early Thursday morning.

Kanawha County Dispatchers said the Moses Auto Group building in St. Albans collapsed around 1:30 a.m. Multiple cars were damaged.

A nearby business, St. Albans Window Manufacturing and Siding Company, was also damaged. Dispatchers told WSAZ part of the roof was blown off of the building.

Dispatchers said the overnight storm caused damage to both buildings.

No injures were reported.

This is a developing story.


