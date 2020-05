One eastbound lane of I-64 in Carter County are shutdown because of a car fire Sunday afternoon.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation say it happened at the 162 mile mark, which is about one mile east of the U.S. 60 exit to Olive Hill.

It is unknown how long crews expect the road to be closed.

Detours are set up by using U.S. 60 to Grayson.

