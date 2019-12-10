SUV fire nearly spreads to home in Cabell County

A man is thanking some good Samaritans Tuesday night after his SUV caught on fire while it was parked in his driveway, briefly threatening his home.

It happened along Quail Drive in Ona, causing some heat damage to the home.

The insurance company will be checking into how that fire started.

David Bias, the man who lives at the home, said two men driving by on Blue Sulphur Road saw the car on fire in the driveway. They knocked on his door. Bias says they grabbed a hose and tried to put the fire out before fire crews arrived.

The vehicle involved was a 2008 Honda Pilot. Bias says he got home an hour before the fire started, and he had know idea how it could’ve started.

