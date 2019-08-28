Car fire spreads to house in Huntington

Multiple departments are at the scene of a house fire in Huntington.

Crews responded to a fire in the 4300 block of Siders Avenue around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters tell WSAZ people were working on a car in the garage when it caught on fire. The flames spread to the rest of the house.

Six people were home at the time, but nobody was hurt.

The Huntington Fire Department, Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department, and Cabell County EMS are all on scene.

First responders also called the Red Cross to come in and assist the family.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.