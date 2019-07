A Subaru was given to a lucky student Friday afternoon.

The Good News Mountaineer Garage gave the vehicle away at their shop in Charleston.

The grant that funded this giveaway was a collaborative effort by Recovery Point, Goodwill, and the Good News Mountaineer garage. It was funded by the Kanawha Valley Coalition of Philanthropy.

Good News Mountaineer Garage is looking forward to more giveaways in the future.