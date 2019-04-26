Car goes over hill on I-79 in Kanawha County

A woman was taken to the hospital after her car went over a hill along I-79 in Kanawha County.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes about a mile from the Mink Shoals exit.

Emergency crews at the scene say two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a W.Va. State Trooper and the woman's car.

Crews say somehow the woman lost control and went down the hill. EMS had to get her out of the car. No word on the extent of her injuries.

The trooper was not hurt.