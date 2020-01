A car parked in front of a Huntington barber shop with a parking boot for excessive tickets was hit twice by hit and run drivers early Friday morning.

It happened about 2:30 in the 500 block of 8th St. Huntington Police say the vehicle was hit by a pickup, knocking it out into 8th St. A few minutes later, another vehicle hit the parked car. Both drivers left the scene.

There were no injuries.