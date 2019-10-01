Buckeye Hills Career Center evacuated after bomb threat

Buckeye Hills Career Center in Rio Grande, Ohio was evacuated after a bomb threat Tuesday.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says the threat was called in just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Traffic is blocked off around the school and the sheriff is asking people to avoid the area.

According to the Rio Grande Police Department, students were removed from the building as a precaution as officers investigate the threat.

Champlin says students can be picked up at their home schools.

“At this time, we are on scene at the high school and all staff and students have been evacuated and are safe," said Champlin. "Preparations have been made by the school to return them to their home schools where they can be picked up by their families. Traffic is shut off to the area and I am asking that everyone avoid the area of Buckeye Hills Road until further notice. Our investigation is underway and explosives detection canines as well as explosives specialists are on the way to assist in this investigation. Further details will be made available as this investigation progresses.”

