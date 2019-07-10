Caregiver arrested for allegedly using 72-year-old man's debit/credit cards

A woman is facing charges after Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies say she used the debit and credit cards of a 72-year-old man she was taking care of for her own gain.

Patricia Fisher, 49, of Charleston, is facing charges of financial exploitation of an elderly person, grand larceny and fraudulent use of an access device.

Deputies say she was the caregiver of a 72-year-old man. Deputies say during that time, she used his credit and debit cards for personal gain.

Investigators say the suspect stole the victim's wallet and used a debit card to rack up nearly $2,000 in fraudulent transactions.

Fisher is currently being booked at the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and was expected to be arraigned later Wednesday.