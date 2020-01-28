Carnaval X at the Clay Center

Now in its 10th year, Carnaval patrons have raised over $1.4 million for the Clay Center and The Charleston Ballet’s ongoing operations and education programs, says Vice President of Marketing & Sales Morgan Robinson.

Carnaval X is Saturday, February 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center.

Morgan says what you experience at Carnaval is always unique and spectacular, with amazing entertainment in multiple rooms throughout the Clay Center.

There will be food, drinks, complimentary valet parking, and you can bid on auction items.

Robinson says support of Carnaval has an immediate impact on the creative economy and access to arts and education in West Virginia.

