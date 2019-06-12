Carry-on bag ignites at Yeager Airport

A carry-on bag ignited Wednesday morning at Yeager Airport, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.

It happened around 11 a.m. as the bag was going through the TSA checkpoint, resulting from a small explosion from two lithium batteries attached to a charging device, the TSA reports.

Yeager Airport Police responded and quickly put out the fire. There were no injuries or delays, and the passenger who was affected went on to their flight.

The TSA reports that lithium batteries with more than 100 watt hours may be allowed in carry-on bags with airline approval, but they’re limited to two spare batteries per passenger. Loose lithium batteries are prohibited in checked bags.

