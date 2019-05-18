Cars hit in gun fire exchange in Huntington neighborhood

Huntington police are investigating after a call of shots being heard in a neighborhood.

Officers were on scene on the 2700 block of Guyan Ave just before 8:30 Saturday evening.

Police Chief Hank Dial tells WSAZ witnesses reported an exchange of gunfire and at least two cars were hit.

Dial says they have not found any victims that were shot.

There is no word on any suspects or arrests.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.