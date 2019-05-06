Carter County EMS restructuring to keep up with financial demands

Carter County Emergency Medical Services are taking a different approach to keep with the financial demands they have seen and are actively working with.

The department says the changes begin with the running of certain trucks on certain days. They say trucks and both Grayson and Olive Hill locations will go from working seven days a week to now five – although 24 hour trucks will still be in operation at all times.

The department says this move was a domino effect after the 2017-2018 budget.

Out of the departments total budget the portion is directed to payroll for the 25 person staff. Payroll’s budget is $1.4 million however it was broken in 2018, reaching $2.4 million. John Brooks, the chairman of the Carter County Ambulance Board, says the budget breaking is because of employees calling in and other employees coming in on their time off – forcing the department to still pay the employee that is off and time and a half to the employee that is covering the shift. In Just one month, the department averages 500 hours of called in time. The time off consists of injuries, sick days, PTO and vacation time.

Not helping the situation, Brooks says Medicaid and Medicare is not paying the service the full investment they are putting into patient care. Records show 80% of the patients they treat are covered by the government program – a very common site in rural Appalachia. They shared one example of an unnamed and unidentified patient that is given over 100 rides to different appoints throughout the year. Medicaid was charged $35,000 for the services but in return the department was only paid $11,000 – leaving a large financial blow with the department.

The department also considered how many times trucks and crews go out on emergency and non-emergency calls. Data shows some days a truck and crew will go out on only one to three calls. Data shows some days reaching a maximum of 8 calls per ambulance. Some ambulances are also old. The department says they are actively trying to replace four ambulances out the eight. One 2014 ambulance already has over 300,000 miles – not surprising since Grayson is not home to a hospital with the closest 30 minutes to one hour away in either direction down I-64 from different parts of Carter County.

While the restructuring is taking place they say the same quality of care will not change and someone will be on shift at all times within either of the departments.