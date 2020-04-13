Carter County man arrested in death investigation

A man from Carter County was arrested in connection with a death investigation in Rowan County, Kentucky State Police said Monday.

Anthony Gerald Brown, 33, of Olive Hill, is charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Troopers say Charleston H. Cargill, 34, of Louisville, had been deceased for several hours in a car where his body was found Saturday. Investigators are working to find out when and where Cargill died.

His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The Rowan County Coroner’s Office is working with KSP troopers to investigate.

