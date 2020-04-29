Case count grows in Scioto County

A new positive case of COVID-19 as well as one possible case in the same household has been reported in Scioto County, Ohio.

The Health Department is asking the public to not call for questions about the case.

Officials say they are completing a disease investigation and notifying ‘relevant individuals.’

The new case brings the total number of cases in Scioto County to 8.

Officials say four patients have recovered from virus-related complications.

No patients have been hospitalized and no virus-related deaths have been reported in the county, officials say.

As of Wednesday, the health department is reporting 737 negative COVID-19 tests.

