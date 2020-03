An additional 17 cases of COVID-19 has pushed West Virginia over triple digits to 113.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the new cases were reported in Berkeley, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, and Raleigh counties.

As of Saturday, 2,818 West Virginians have been tested for COVID-19, with 2,705 testing negative. There are not any tests pending at the state lab.

No deaths have been reported.