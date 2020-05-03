Cases of COVID-19 inch towards 20,000 in Ohio

Data released Sunday shows that cases of coronavirus are near 20,000 in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health says 19,914 cases have been reported as of Sunday afternoon. That is an increase of 579 from Saturday's case totals.

The virus is still proving deadly as well. Health officials say 17 news deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 1,038.

The new cases come a day before parts of Ohio's economy are set to reopen after being shutdown in efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

Construction, manufacturing, and distribution operations will open May 4, while consumer and retail services will be able to open their doors May 12.

