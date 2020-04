West Virginia health officials confirmed an additional 45 cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 282.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 7,686 people have been tested with 7,404 coming back negative.

Kanawha County has reported the most cases in the state with 48 confirmed results, according to DHHR.

Two people in West Virginia have died from COVID-19.