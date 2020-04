Ohio health officials say almost 16,000 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed during the pandemic.

Data released Sunday shows 15,963 cases have been reported. That’s up 376 cases since Saturday.

The death toll also rose Sunday. As of 2 p.m., 728 Ohioans have lost their lives from the virus.

The ages of patients who have been diagnosed with the virus range from less than a year old to 106-years-old.