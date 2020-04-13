Cases of COVID-19 surpass 2,000 in Kentucky

The COVID-19 case count in the State of Kentucky jumped by 87 Monday, pushing the total number of cases past 2,000.

During his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,048 positive cases in the commonwealth.

The governor also announced seven new virus-related deaths, pushing the death count in the state to 104.

Health officials say 26,683 Kentuckians have been tested for the coronavirus.

There are currently 299 patients in the hospital and 137 in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear says officials believe 629 have recovered from the virus so far.

