Cases of COVID-19 surpass 24,000 in Ohio

Two days before the next phase of the Responsible Restart Ohio Plan allows retail stores to open for business, cases of COVID-19 have surpassed 24,000 in the state.

Data from the Ohio Department of Health shows 24,081 cases have been reported since Saturday, an increase of 384.

The death toll rose 10, bringing the number to 1,341.

Starting Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine says "virtually all retail will open back up." after being shutdown since March.

Hair salons, barbershops, and day spas will be able to reopen Friday, as can outdoor dining at bars and restaurants.

Indoor dining will resume May 21, at limited capacity.

