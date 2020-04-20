Cases of COVID-19 surpass 3,000 in Kentucky

More than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Kentucky as of Monday.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 102 new cases during his daily briefing where he said officials thought they would hit the 3,000 mark sooner but because of Kentuckians following guidelines, the spread was slowed down.

In total, 3,050 cases have been confirmed.

An additional six deaths were reported as well, raising the death toll to 154.

Beshear called the deadly milestone one "that nobody wanted to hit."

To honor the lives lost, Beshear says there will be a wreath ceremony in the capitol rotunda Tuesday.

To date, 1,134 people have fully recovered from the virus, while 263 people are in the hospital and 147 are in the ICU.