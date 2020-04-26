Cases of COVID-19 surpass 4,000 in Kentucky

More than 4,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday the new data raised the case total to 4,074.

Of that number, 1,511 patients have recovered.

Beshear confirmed three deaths, raising the death toll to 208.

The three deaths was the lowest day-to-day death toll increase Kentucky has seen "in a while," Beshear said.

Beshear says the data is showing that the virus has plateaued in Kentucky. He expects cases to still rise, especially as new testing sites become available across the state.