Ohio health officials confirm more than 6,000 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed during the pandemic.

More than 400 new cases were confirmed Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 6,250.

Twenty deaths were also reported bringing the death toll to 247.

The age range in patients go from less than a year old to 101-years-old.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday he does not plan on holding news briefings this weekend.