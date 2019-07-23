Cases of Rocky Mountain spotted fever reported in Kentucky

With warm weather, comes tick-borne diseases.

This month alone, 26 cases of Rocky Mountain spotted fever have been reported in Grayson County, Kentucky, located in the western part of the state.

The disease can be deadly, if you don't know what to look for.

According to Martin Gnoni of the Bellefonte Infectious Disease Associates in Ashland, initial symptoms include regular flu-like symptoms such as fatigue, achiness, headaches and a fever.

"So it's really, really important to recognize the disease, to increase the awareness in the population and mainly to check for tick bites,” Gnoni said. “Every time you go out and you are working on the backyard, or you're working outside or hiking, when you get back home you have to check yourself for ticks or someone has to check you for tick bites because the longer the tick remains attached and feeding, the more risk you have of getting Rocky Mountain spotted fever.”

Catching a tick early could help you prevent Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Gnoni also mentioned that half of all people who get the disease don't even remember getting a tick bite.

If you must be outside, you should wear long sleeves, spray yourself with DEET and check for ticks once you return indoors.

Also make sure to check your pets, as they could also bring in ticks that could end up in your home and attach to your skin later on.