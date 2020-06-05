Casinos, amusment and water parks to reopen in Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced in his Friday press conference that casinos, amusement parks and water parks may reopen on June 19.

DeWine says each of the sectors have come up with plans that reduce the number of people and provide for sanitation and social distancing.

"They are elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public," DeWine said in a tweet.

The announcement comes on the same day that Kings Island and Cedar Point amusement parks filed lawsuits against Warren County and Erie County health departments and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton.

Keep checking WSAZ for the latest information.