Catlettsburg city leaders vote to demolish unsafe historic buildings

Three deteriorating buildings downtown said to be unsafe prompted an emergency meeting Friday in Catlettsburg.

Council voted to demolish those buildings, located at the intersection of Louisa and Broadway streets. Mayor Faith Pike said she and city workers noticed that debris had fallen from the buildings, which date back to the late 1800s.

Pike said that led city officials to call the meeting. They say the building owner has not been able to keep up with the maintenance of the structures, leading to their deterioration through the years.

In fact, the owner also owned a building across the street that fell in about five years ago.

While the mayor said it’s sad to see buildings of such historic significance be demolished, she said safety is more important than sentimental value.

The intersection at Louisa and Broadway streets is closed at this time. City officials say it’s simply not safe for people to be in that area. They’re in talks with engineers to get them down as soon as possible. The cost, which will be absorbed by the city, is unknown at this time.

The owner of the building attended Friday's meeting, but he declined an on-camera interview.

