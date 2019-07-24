Catlettsburg man wanted on several charges after violating bond

A man from Catlettsburg who faces several charges, including sexual assault on a child less than 12 years old, is wanted after violating his bond, police say.

Police were told that Joshua Phillips, 40, cut off his ankle bracelet while on home confinement.

Phillips faces three felony and three misdemeanor charges, according to Boyd County court documents. Two of the felonies involved sexual assault against a minor – one of them under age 12. He also was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and distribution of obscene material to a minor.

Phillips has been indicted by a grand jury on all of those charges.

Anyone who has seen Phillips is asked to call 911.

