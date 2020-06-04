Cato Park golf course to reopen Friday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The golf course at Cato Park will open at dawn Friday, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said.
The mayor made that announcement Thursday.
“We are excited to offer golf at Cato Park this summer for free,” Goodwin said in a release. “Outdoor recreational activity will continue to be offered as long as we can maintain a safe atmosphere and proper social distancing.”
The following guidelines for staff and players have been put in place:
- Golfers must bring their own equipment.
- The clubhouse will be closed, and golfers will not be able to rent equipment.
- Staff will monitor the course and clean frequently touched surfaces.
- Signage will be posted throughout the golf course to encourage social distancing guidelines.