Cats die of suspected poisoning

Stray cats that turn up in a neighborhood in Mason often end up finding a home with Virginia Doerfer.

A woman says six of her cats turned up dead within a couple weeks in Mason County, West Virginia.

"They drop them off on me," Doerfer said. "I took care of them. I fixed them all."

She says it's become clear not everyone shares her love for animals.

"I just can't take this," she said. "This is so upsetting. They killed my babies."

She says within the span of a couple weeks, six of her cats were found dead near her home along Pomeroy Street.

"Three of them died in one day," she said. "It just tore me up completely."

She suspects they were poisoned.

"They had blood and water running out of their noses and mouths," she said. "I brought one in. I thought I could save her, but I couldn't."

Mason County dog warden Jennifer Hall says she's been to the area to try to get to the bottom of what's going on, but hasn't found any answers yet.

"I've pounded the pavement on Pomeroy Street," Hall said. "I've been up and down through there. We've knocked on doors getting no response."

Hall says there have been Facebook posts from other people about cats disappearing in the area, but she's gotten no other official reports about suspected poisoning.

"If you're poisoning animals, it's criminal," Hall said. "Charges will be brought if we can find out who was poisoning the cats, if the cats have been poisoned."

