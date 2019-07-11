Caught on Camera | Puppies rescued from river in Milton

Puppies are getting medical treatment at the Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter after a rescue Thursday.

Humane officers with Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control and rescuers with the Milton Volunteer Fire Department saved two puppies from Mud River in Milton.

Humane officers with Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control responded to the 1200 block of West Mud River Road just before noon.

Jon Rutherford is one of two humane officers for animal control. He tells WSAZ a neighbor heard the puppies crying and called for help.

The two officers, who handle cases in all of Cabell and Wayne counties, rushed to the riverbank as soon as they got the call.

One by one, the humane officers pulled the puppies from the water with assistance from the Milton Volunteer Fire Department.

Rutherford wore glasses that captured the entire rescue on camera. He shared that video exclusively with WSAZ.

The puppies had hypothermia and mange, according to Rutherford. He and fellow Humane Officer Robert Beckner took the dogs to the animal shelter's medical unit for treatment.

They believe the dogs are strays. Rutherford says they think the mother dog was walking with the puppies when the young dogs fell over the steep embankment. While they have not found the mom yet, Rutherford says they believe she and other puppies could still be in the area.

As for the two puppies they saved, the goal is to get them healthy and adopted.

