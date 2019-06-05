Caught on camera: Man struggles to take large box in porch piracy gone wrong

A 33-year-old man in Florida was arrested after police say he went to extreme measures to steal a large package off someone else’s front porch.

Jeremy Palacio, 33, faces grand theft charges after he was allegedly caught on a doorbell camera stealing a large box from the porch of a Florida home in May. (Source: Ring/WSVN/CNN)

Jeremy Palacio, 33, faces grand theft charges after he was allegedly caught on a doorbell camera stealing a package from a South Miami Heights home on the afternoon of May 16.

The alleged thief circled the house several time before he made his move, according to the homeowner, who wanted to remain anonymous.

The doorbell camera began recording as a white car came off the driveway and onto the lawn.

The driver, believed to be Palacio, got out of the car, opened the back door and began trying to put a large box from the porch inside the car.

However, the alleged porch pirate struggled to get the box to fit.

In the video, it appears he tries to move his seat up to get the box into the backseat. He even drops his shoulder and throws his body weight behind the package to jam it in.

The reported theft took so long the homeowner came out of the house, and Palacio fled with the car door open and box wedged inside.

The homeowner says Palacio got away with part of a patio furniture set, which was worth about $1,200.

Police arrested Palacio on May 20 in connection to another crime. They say he confessed to the theft at that time.

Palacio faces charges, including third-degree grand theft. He has bonded out of jail.

