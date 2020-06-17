Advertisement

Ga. police release full bodycam video of armed confrontation with teens

An officer pointed a gun at a group of young teen, garnering outrage in Clayton County, Ga. (Source: Facebook Video/WGCL/CNN)
An officer pointed a gun at a group of young teen, garnering outrage in Clayton County, Ga. (Source: Facebook Video/WGCL/CNN) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/CNN) - A Georgia police department released what they described as the full video of anofficer’s encounter, with gun drawn, and a group of teens.

WARNING: The police video below contains explicit language.

Clayton County police said the officer was responding to a 911 call when he confronted the five teens. The call stated a group of teenagers apparently had a gun at a store.

The tense encounter shows the officer continuing to talk to the teens as a crowd forms before backup arrives. After a search he gets the teens to walk back to the store, driving to meet them, and they admit they had a BB gun, which they threw in the grass.

Police Chief Kevin Roberts said he supported the officer’s actions. None of the kids were charged.

The confrontation begins with the lone officer pointing his gun after getting out of a marked police car, ordering the male teens to get their hands up and stop moving. Once they comply, he appears on the bodycam to point the gun slightly down and away from them.

“Just relax; nobody’s hurt,” the officer says on the video. “Please, I don’t want to hurt one of y’all.”

He again tells them to “relax” and asks what happened at the store and why someone thought they had a gun. He calls on the radio for another officer to come to the scene as a crowd forms while still talking to the teens.

He seems to explain to someone why he hasn’t searched for the gun: “I’m not checking by myself guys; I’m one against five. Because I’m being safe.”

It was initially reported the kids were just walking down the sidewalk when they were bombarded by officers, and one of the officers pulled out their weapon.

"What they did to us was wrong. They should have never did that," said 13-year-old Kamari Moore, who says he got the shock of his life when he and his friends were stopped.

“I thought I was going to die because I seen all these black kids dying. And to have myself in that was just crazy,” he said.

Activists like Rapper T.I., also known as Clifford T.I. Harris, said children had nothing to do with that incident and should not have been involved.

“If the police got such a narrative and had such, such influence from this 911 call, then why don’t we ever see little white kids being held at gunpoint? Okay. Period,” he said.

A witness who recorded the ordeal says officers didn't take the time to even talk to children before pulling his weapons.

"He pulled his gun out and pointed it at five, 13, 14-year-old children," the witness said.

Activists said they sat down with the police chief to discuss the officer’s actions and the chief was in support, saying that the officer did nothing wrong. Those activists plan to protest soon.

Copyright 2020 WGCL via CNN. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed. All rights reserved.

