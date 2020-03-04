Caught on camera: baby stroller stolen

One mother's maternity leave took a frustrating turn when a thief stole the baby's stroller off their porch.

It happened in the 900 block of 7th Street in Huntington a little after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The timing of these warmer temperatures almost worked out perfectly for 2-week-old Claire and her mother Kasie Erlewine -- if not for a thief.

Security video captured a man walking onto Erlewine's porch and leaving with her 2-week-old daughter Claire's stroller.

"I was so angry," Erlewine said. "She's a brand new baby. It's a brand new stroller. To have someone steal it is ridiculous."

The stroller was a gift from Erlewine's parents at a baby shower.

So far the family hasn't replaced the stolen stroller, and without it, Erlewine says she and her newborn haven't been able to get the most out of this pleasant March weather.

When asked why she thought someone would do this, she said, "I have no idea, maybe sell it for money for other things. I guess it's possible they have a baby at home they needed it for, but there are places out there that will help you. You don't steal it from someone's porch."

