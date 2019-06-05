Caught on Camera | Bear walking through Kanawha County neighborhood

A bear was spotted Tuesday night in the South Charleston/Alum Creek area of Kanawha County.

Robert Marcum says he was sitting at his dinner table around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when he looked outside and noticed the bushes were moving.

"I happened to look outside under the trees and I saw something moving around and I knew it was some type of animal or something, but I didn't know it was that big," Marcum said.

Not knowing what it was, he got up from the dinner table and grabbed his phone to capture it on video.

To his surprise, it was a bear walking through his backyard.

"I was videoing it and the bear turned around and it saw me, it looked at me and it turned back around and just walked off peacefully," Marcum said.

In the 20 years he has lived in the neighborhood, he has never seen anything like this.

"I couldn't believe it, I really couldn't I didn't know there were bears around, I was just so surprised," Marcum said.

Marcum says his wife sent an email to their neighbors to send them a warning because there are several small children who play in the neighborhood.

"The neighbors are close, they are good people and we try to look out for one another when everybody goes on vacation."

Marcum also has a small dog and he has never worried about letting her outside before, but now he says that has changed.

"They pray on small animals and we are just worried," Marcum said. "We are just going to have to keep a close watch for her when we let her outside."

The Division of Natural Resources says late spring-early is typically when bears come out of the woods and cause the most damage.

Wildlife experts say if you see a bear in your neighborhood, it's not a bad idea to scare it away by making loud noises or banging pots and pans from a safe spot.

If you come face to face with a bear, you want to calmly walk away but never turn your back to the bear.

