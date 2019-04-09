Caught on camera: children's bicycles stolen

Neighbors on Chesterfield Avenue in Huntington are furious at the low thieves stooped to there.

Amanda Smith says someone stole her 9-year-old daughter's bicycle out of their front yard.

"It's very frustrating because my kids can't even leave their stuff outside because somebody is going to steal it," she said.

It happened around 4 a.m. Friday, just a few days before the little girl's birthday.

"It's sad for her," Smith said.

The theft was recorded on Trenton Abbott's home security camera. He posted the video on Facebook.

"We're tired of this stuff happening to our kids," he said.

Abbott talked with neighbors and learned 7 bicycles were stolen in the area on the same night.

"These kids ride their bikes outside all the time, and for them to not be able to do that is kind of heartbreaking," Abbott said.

Nicole Gibson's little boy's bike was among those that disappeared.

"They're low-down, and I wish they would bring my kid's stuff back," she said.

You can watch the videos in Abbott's Facebook post here:

https://www.facebook.com/TrentonAbbott/videos/pcb.1227277160761743/10210763800731055/?type=3&theater&ifg=1