Caught on camera: hot water tank taken from home

Someone took an appliance from a home, and it's the last straw for one mother.

Corleeta Johnson has lived in a house on Miller Street in the Highlawn area of Huntington since January, but she's already decided to move.

She says Friday afternoon, security video caught a man taking a hot water tank from the back of her house.

"He just boldly backed right in and helped himself to the hot water tank that was sitting out there," she said. "I was shocked. I was like what in the world, people are crazy. It's broad daylight."

It forced her and her 2-year-old son to bathe at relatives homes.

"My grandson basically has been living with me," Johnson's father Edward Floyd said. "That's why I told her she had to move."

Johnson says she called her landlord, who told her he hadn't instructed anyone to take the water heater.

She says a week earlier, somebody broke into her car.

"Around here people just help themselves to whatever," she said.

Johnson had already been considering moving. The latest loss prompted her to get out quickly. She's been packing up and moving into an apartment outside city limits.

"That was the icing on the cake," she said. "It was only an idea at first. Then that did it for me."

Johnson says her landlord told her he was filing a police report.

