Caught on camera: thief makes return visit

Neighbors in one community say they've had more than one visit recently from a thief.

A man was recorded at Miller Court in South Point stealing items from cars.

Titus Franz says the thief was first recorded around 5:30 Saturday morning, and he stayed in the area pilfering for an hour.

"I think he was just trying to find belongings or cash for drugs," Franz said.

They say items were stolen from a construction site at the end of the street.

"We've got power tools out there," neighbor Thomas Nay said.

Neighbors say cameras caught the same man targeting their street just three days later.

The South Point police chief says they don't have any leads yet. He did say a car was stolen nearby during the weekend and found in Kenova.

He's asking anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance pictures to either call or send them a message to their Facebook page.

