Cedar Point, Kalahari Resorts, Kings Island file suit against Dr. Amy Acton

Cedar Point’s owner Cedar Fair has now joined a lawsuit Kings Island filed Thursday against the state’s top health official, demanding to immediately reopen.

Ohio’s amusement and water parks have been closed all season due to coronavirus.

Now, the state’s three largest ones - Kings Island in Mason and Cedar Point and Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky - have all sued Dr. Amy Acton, in her official capacity as director of the Ohio Department of Health.

Kings Island’s lawsuit also names the Warren County Health District.

Kalahari Resorts names the Erie County General Health District.

The lawsuits, which Cedar Fair officially joined Friday morning, claim Acton lacks authority to order the restrictions preventing water parks and amusement parks from opening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her latest health order requires them to stay shuttered through July 1.

The lawsuit also contends Acton’s order blocking amusement parks and water parks from opening has singled out them out while other

businesses were permitted to operate.

The suit asks a judge to order the immediately reopening of amusement parks and water parks and to prevent Acton from closing them again in the future.

Most of the state’s economy and businesses already have reopened or can soon.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday zoos, museums, playgrounds cinemas and other entertainment venues can reopen starting June 10 with virus precautions and attendance restrictions. It remains unclear if state officials will allow amusement parks and water parks to reopen before July 1.

A spokesman for DeWine’s office told FOX19 NOW earlier Thursday: “The administration is still working on guidance for those facilities.”

The attorneys representing the amusement parks and water park includes Chris Finney of Cincinnati, who recently successfully sued on behalf of gyms and fitness clubs to reopen.

Hours before the first two lawsuits were filed Thursday, Ohio House Republicans took action to try to reopen amusement parks and water parks.

An amendment reopening amusement parks and water parks is now part of House Bill 665 regarding amusement park ride safety.

House GOP tries to reopen Ohio amusement parks despite health order keeping them closed.

Cedar Fair, which owns Kings Island in Warren County and Cedar Point in Sandusky, announced on Kings Island website Thursday they hope to reopen soon.

“Cedar Fair fully supports the amendment to HB 665 that was adopted today in the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee. The amendment provides for the immediate re-opening of Ohio amusement parks and water parks,” reads the statement from Richard Zimmerman, CEO of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns Kings Island and Cedar Point. "We fully anticipate and expect having the same opportunity granted to other businesses in Ohio to operate our business in a safe and manageable environment. As professional amusement park operators with an exemplary safety record, we are experts at managing risks and following protocols. The protocols we have developed to reopen our parks are in accordance with governmental and CDC directives, Erie County and Warren County Health Departments, medical professionals, Ohio’s Development Services Agency (DSA) and industry best practices."

Warren County Commissioner Dave Young said Friday he wasn’t surprised to see Cedar Fair join the the lawsuit in Warren County.

"I think it just shows the importance of this decision," he said. "This organization is obviously the biggest provider of amusement parks in the state. The decision to open or not open and what that looks like is critical."