Cell service disrupted after breaking and entering at tower site

Two men have been arrested for breaking and entering at a cell phone tower site to steal copper wiring.

Jeremy Lane Johnson, 44, of Belle and Charles Ryan Tucker, 42, of Mammoth are facing felony charges after entering the property at 200 Fannin Pointe in Cedar Grove through a hole in a fence.

Johnson and Tucker are accused of making their way into two buildings removing and damaging wiring to different machines and equipment, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a propane tank connected to one of the buildings was also taken.

Employees told deputies the suspect's shutdown their system and stole the ground wire.

The damage to AT&T and T-Mobile machines caused a service disruption in the area of the tower site.

"When someone steals copper or wire from a cell tower site, it knocks out power to that location, and knocks out the ability for people to call 911 using their phones in that area," said Sgt. Brian Humphreys. "It limits emergency services ability to operate. It's a very serious thing."

A receipt from a fast food restaurant was recovered from the site. Deputies say the reviewed security footage from the restaurant that lead them to the home of Tucker.

Deputies say Tucker and Jackson both admitted to going to the cell phone tower site and entering the property. Both also admitted to removing a propane tank; however, the men told deputies the did not cut or remove wire.

Tucker's girlfriend and her friend also admitted to deputies that they rode up to the tower site with the men but stayed inside of the vehicle. They told deputies the men spoke about cutting wire and it sparking, but they did not know where it went after they took it.

Johnson and Tucker have both been charged with one count of destruction of utility company property and three counts of breaking and entering.

Both men were arraigned Tuesday and are now in the South Central Regional Jail. A bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

A preliminary hearing for Johnson and Tucker has been set for March 11 at 1:30 p.m.

