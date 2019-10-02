Cement truck driver dies in eastern Ky. crash

A cement truck driver died in a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Department.

The accident happened just before noon on state Route 377, about a mile north of the Rowan County line.

Robbie Wolfe, 52 of Grayson, died in the accident.

Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens says the tires of Wolfe's cement truck dropped off the side of the blacktop and Wolfe overcorrected, went back across the road and hit an embankment.

The truck caught fire.

Investigators say Wolfe was delivering cement to a nearby project site.