Changeable Homecoming weekend weather

Late this Friday evening a nuisance batch of light rain has migrated to the I-64 zone from Northern Kentucky through the Kenova-Hurricane-Charleston area. Rainfall accumulations over a 3-4 hour stretch have been minimal, generally a few hundredths, though the effect on high school football fans has been annoying.

This first batch of rain will back away overnight only to be overtaken by a new stronger area of rain that will arrive by dawn points south, then spread north by mid-morning. This second area of rain will fall for a 3-4 hour period and be a hindrance to early tailgaters outside Edwards Stadium. This new rain will fall a bit brisker as it deposits a quarter inch of rain west with a tenth of an inch east toward Charleston.

Then in typical Appalachian Mountain fashion, a strengthening southeast wind will chase the morning rains away from the Joan and into far interior Southern Ohio. This should set the stage for an overall pleasant Saturday afternoon for homecoming as the Herd and bitter rival Western play for first place. During the game the winds look to blow from Third Avenue toward the Ohio River with enough vigor (gusts to 25 mph) to affect the kicking game. Temperatures will recover from the 50s during the early day rain into the 60s for the game.

The afternoon skies should brighten at times though a decent break to sun for a half hour could conjure up a passing shower.

Still the overall flavor of the weather from mid-afternoon until late evening is spring with temperatures warm, the wind blowing and mainly rain-free conditions. That means the prestigious Ironton High band festival competition should sneak in mainly dry and warm before the next batch of late night rains arrive.

By late evening a fast moving round of rain, wind and even thunder-squalls will pass with heavy rains, strong winds in spots and even a few rumbles of thunder. Passing when many are asleep these overnight rains will ratter the wind pane and skylights perhaps creating a few power flickers for TV viewers.

By dawn Sunday the rains will be whisking away with a warm wind blowing many leaves down as they reach near peak color. Sunday’s skies will trend partly cloudy as the sun plays a game of hide-and-go seek behind the fast moving clouds. Highs should get close to 70 degrees.

