Changes could impact nighttime flights at Yeager Airport

Big changes could be coming to Yeager Airport, impacting nighttime flights and military training.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants to reduce staffing in Yeager's air traffic control tower. This could limit when flights are able to takeoff and land.

The tower is currently staffed 24/7, but the FAA is looking at eliminating staffing between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to cut costs.

"The FAA is all about safety, we are all about safety so the reason we want our tower open 24/7 is purely about safety," Yeager Airport public relations manager Chris Williams said. "Yeager Airport sits on the top of a mountain and we are surrounded by two rivers, the Elk and the Kanawha, that creates a lot of fog up here."

Fog is just one of the reasons Williams said controllers need to be on site at Yeager. If overnight staffing is eliminated, planes would have to communicate with air traffic controllers in Indianapolis.

"It needs to be 24/7 because we are increasing our partnership with the military," Williams said. "They want to be able to come in here and train at all hours of the day and night. That's good practice and good training for them, and they like to have a tower because of medical evacuation helicopters, commercial flights and all our charters that come in at any time of the night."

Yeager has also partnered with Marshall University to host its new School of Aviation. Construction will begin in 2020. The program will include flights during the day and night for students to learn how to communicate in all situations and using different controls.

"That is one thing that Marshall potentially would not be able to do is if the tower is closed down overnight," Williams said. "It would affect their overnight and cross country night time flights."

The airport does more than bring people to the region. It brings business and money to boost the economy.

The Kanawha County Commission sent a letter to the FAA on Friday asking it to reverse its decision. Commissioners say the change could impact millions of dollars of revenue for the area.

"Hopefully, we can still get coverage for the early morning, but the late night is the big deal," Commissioner Ben Salango said. "We had 315 flights that arrived after 11 p.m. over the last two years because of delays, weather, whatever. It was about 30,000 passengers, and so if those flights are canceled, it's going to have a significant impact on the area."

Salango said millions of dollars in local and federal investment have helped the airport grow in recent years, and the commission does not want to see that progress lost with this change.