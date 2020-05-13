Changes to student, teacher requirements for 2019-2020 school year approved

The West Virginia State Board of Education has approved changes when it comes to the 2019-2020 school year and COVID-19.

This morning the board approved a consent agenda that includes waivers granted by State Superintendent Clayton Burch since the West Virginia Board of Education's last meeting back in April.

The waivers include testing and reporting requirements relating to the West Virginia General Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8, the SAT School Day in Grade 11, the West Virginia Alternate Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8 and 11, and ELPA21, which have all been waived.

Kindergarten programs are normally required to report certain data using the WV Early Learning Reporting System, but those requirements have also been waived for the 2019-2020 school year.

Deadlines for performance evaluations of school personnel have also been modified. Finalizing evaluations for all educators, administrators, counselors, coaches and professional support personnel will be extended to June 30, 2020. The deadline for final observations will be extended to May 31, 2020. 30-minute classroom observation requirements will also be waived.

There are several other changes when it comes to student and teacher requirements. For a complete list, you can view the attached document by clicking the provided link.

