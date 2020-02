Charges have been dismissed against a woman accused of murder in Cabell County in June of 2018.

Prosecutors say Andrea Moore who was a juvenile at the time of the shooting was charged as an adult.

Joe Fincham says he has been unable to come up with a key witness in the case.

The woman who died in the shooting was Joann Childers, 32. She was originally from Gallipolis, Ohio.

Fincham says she'll likely be indicted again.

To read our previous story click here