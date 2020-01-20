Charleston honors Martin Luther King Jr. with honorary street name

A street in Charleston now pays homage to the most well-known leader of the Civil Rights Movement.

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a ceremony was held at the intersection of Court Street and Brawley Walkway to formally unveil the Honorary Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

"I think this is significant for the city to bring us together, and it's actually nice to see all races, creeds, colors, religions come together - which is what he wanted and has preached for," said Charleston business owner, Clint Arnold.

The event hosted by the Charleston-Institute (WV) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated was emceed by YWCA's Kitty Dooley. Guest speakers included Mayor Amy Goodwin, Rabbi Victor Urecki, and Reverend Ron English.

The ceremony was followed by a symbolic march to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center located at 314 Donnally Street for a birthday party for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A proposal to rename Court Street in Charleston to Martin Luther King Jr. Way was approved by city leaders last month.

